Farmer's markets can open starting Monday, but with restrictions

Starting Monday, Governor Reynolds announced that farmer's markets will be allowed to happen, but with certain restrictions.

Only vendors selling food or farm products will be allowed. Musical performances and other forms of entertainment will be prohibited under the new rules.

Organizers are also expected to ensure social distancing between people and booths. Outdoor seating areas will also be banned.