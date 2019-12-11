Farmers frustrated with USMCA delays even after deal reached

Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a trade deal with Mexico and Canada is ready to be passed by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that the issue won’t be brought up until the impeachment hearings are complete.

Some area farmers are ready for national lawmakers to pass the USMCA (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Canada and Mexico are some of the country’s top trade partners. The deal would mean increased exports out of the U.S., lower tariffs, and potential market growth.

“I’m hoping they can get it done earlier so we can get our plans in place,” Chris Platner, a farmer from Linn County, said.

Platner said the deal being delayed longer is adding to the already difficult growing season. He finished harvesting the last of his crops two weeks ago which is later than normal. According to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, about 5 percent of the corn crop is still out in the fields across the state.

“It’s been a struggle,” Platner said. "Trying to keep everything going here with the prices being so volatile and the weather the way it was early this summer.”

Naig joined his state's farmers in feeling frustration.

“This could have been done months ago if congress had just moved ahead and done what was best for U.S. ag,” said Naig.

Naig said Mexico has already signed the agreement and Canada is ready to do so once it passes in the U.S. He said politics are what has kept this deal from being completed and worries time is running out this calendar year.

“There’s only so many legislative days left and this is, frankly, something that we have feared all along is that we’d run out of time,” Naig said.

Meaning farmers like Platner would still be waiting for more trade partners to sell their crops.

“These trade agreements help with especially corn exports,” Platner said. “Dairy is going to be the biggest beneficiary, but we can try to get some product moved to Mexico or Canada.”

Naig said a separate U.S.-Japan deal is expected to go in to effect on January 1, 2020.