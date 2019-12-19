Farmers feel 'bittersweet' after Johnson County Supervisors officially pass, adopt new land ordinance

Farmers in Johnson County say they feel "bittersweet" after the Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday morning. The Board passed and adopted a new ordinance that regulates land use in more rural areas of the county.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted for a third and final time on a new land ordinance regulating land use in more rural areas of the county on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Staff with Johnson County Planning and Zoning have spent two years looking to revise what's called the "Unified Development Ordinance." Those years of work reached a resolution Thursday, as the majority of the supervisors voted to pass a new version of the UDO with sixteen recommended revisions.

Thursday marked the third consecutive time the Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the ordinance, all three passing their respective readings with a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Janelle Rettig and Lisa Green-Douglass were the two who voted against it. Rettig has said throughout the voting process she did not approve of some of the other parts of the ordinance unrelated to agriculture. Green-Douglass said the agriculture-related revisions recommended by planning and zoning should not be included, and the UDO should reflect its original writing from August.

Some farmers in the county had said in the months prior it was too restrictive, specifically against smaller farms and concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

Steve Swenka, a Johnson County farmer since the 1990s, said this vote was "bittersweet," but it could have been much worse.

"There's some finer points we would have liked to have the supervisors take a little bit closer look at and possibly address," Swenka said. "As Supervisor [Rod] Sullivan said, there is time to do that down the road and so nothing's lost. And I think at this point we just feel grateful that we really cleared the big hurdles."

Supervisors Sullivan and RoyceAnn Porter clarified this is not the end-of-the-road for this discussion, and there could be room in the future to make amendments to the UDO.

Sullivan said at past meetings and today the UDO was "not perfect," but expressed the importance of changing the 15-year-old ordinance to something more modern.

The new UDO will officially go into effect on January 15, 2020. To view the land ordinance in its entirety, click here.