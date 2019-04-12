Farmers collect nearly 100 hay bales for Nebraska flood victims

People across eastern Iowa are coming together to help neighbors in western Iowa and Nebraska affected by flooding.

A group of farmers in Jones County is bringing aid to one of the hardest hit areas.

In both Iowa and Nebraska, the agriculture sector suffered some of the biggest losses of the flood. In Nebraska, the state Department of Agriculture estimates there is about $400 million in damage, much from livestock loss.

Last Sunday, the Jones County Cattlemen's Association started collecting donations of hay bales for those farmers in Nebraska.

In less than a week, they collected nearly 100 bales.

Organizer Neal Grant said he was devastated to see photos and videos of the damage shared on social media.

He said the hay will help farmers who saved their cattle but lost the food to give them.

"A lot of the farms, they're totally destroyed, and with that, their feed storage,” Grant said. “They have no feed for their animals, and so they need it really bad."

The group will be leaving early Saturday morning with three semi-trucks stacked with hay bales.