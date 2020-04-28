Farmer's Markets planning to open with COVID-19 precautions

Iowa's Governor cleared the way for Farmers' Markets in Iowa to open but many of those markets are still working to adjust to restrictions for COVID-19.

Those restrictions include limiting vendors to sell only farm and produce products - no arts and crafts or food meant to be eaten on site. Markets also cannot offer common seating areas and no entertainment allowed.

Coralville's Farmer's Market announced it plans to open on May 18th. To do that, the city says it will rearrange the layout to increase spacing between vendors, adding hand sanitizer stations, marking off 6-feet distances for customers and encouraging touchless pay options. They are also encouraging a drive-up option.

Iowa City says its markets are delayed until at least July but it is offering an online option starting May 9th. Iowa City says some of its vendors will offer their produce and goods online. Users will be able to shop at multiple vendors, pay online and schedule a pick-up. The online option also lets the city accept SNAP, or food stamp, benefits.

Dubuque announced it will open up farmers markets on May 16th but warned that is subject to change as staff work to meet COVID-19 restrictions.

"As always, our main focus is to connect customers with vendors while maintaining health and safety guidelines," the market wrote on Facebook. "We have also created a digital directory of participating vendors that can be found on our Facebook page and Farmers Market website."

Cedar Rapids popular Downtown Farmer's Market is still scheduled to start June 6th. It has not announced yet how the Governor's order might change that plan. It had already cancelled plans for a May 23rd market.