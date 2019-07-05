Farmer fed up with how long it’s taking to fix dangerous gravel road

As a farmer, Vince Spain is used to working with what the weather deals out. What it did to the gravel road to his farm this spring is a lot even for him, but what has him upset is that it was still that way in July.

“We're on a well-traveled, good gravel road for shortcuts from Clermont up to Highway 52, and it just seems like the road hasn't seen much attention this spring,” explained Spain.

Residents on that gravel road in Fayette County say they’re not just concerned because it’s a narrow road on a steep hill, but also because of deep ruts.

Measuring in around a foot and a half deep, spreading down the road a few hundred feet - the ruts are a giant road hazard.

Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz says his crews were overwhelmed this spring, clocking in thousands of dollars of overtime.

“This is probably one of the worst frost boil years in a generation,” Fantz said. Crews have dropped more than a million dollars’ worth of gravel - double the usual amount.

Fantz says Spain's road is under construction, and rain combined with the construction vehicles made the road worse. “These ruts are a part of the closed road that we are constructing, and they really show the need for the reconstruction that we are doing,” Fantz explained.

But Spain says that the construction zone sat unfinished for weeks, letting it get worse.

“We didn't see them the whole month of May, and the first two weeks of June,” said Spain. “This used to be a well-traveled gravel road but the word has gotten out, stay off this road.”

The county opened a new quarry to get gravel out faster, hopefully, to give relief to people like Spain.

After TV-9 was there, Spain says crews came out and put down gravel, filling the ruts and making it much smoother.