Farm to Street dinner benefits Johnson County organization

Thursday’s weather was perfect to bring out about 300 people for the fourth annual Farm to Street dinner in downtown Iowa City.

The dinner featured six courses, each prepared by a different Iowa City restaurant, including Brix Wine & Cheese Shop, Pullman, Goosetown Café, Clinton Street Social Club, Joseph’s Steakhouse and Saint Burch.

Much of the ingredients used in those courses came from farms in Johnson County and the surrounding areas.

Organizers said one of the goals of the annual dinner is to show people just how much food is grown in their backyard.

"Raising awareness that it's an important part of our community, that we have many organizations and restaurants who are featuring these local products, as well as raising awareness that we need to do more to continue to support and bringing the community together to do that,” said Ilsa Dewald, who sits on the Farm to Street dinner committee.

Each year, proceeds from the dinner also benefit a local food-enhancing organization.

This year’s recipient is Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development.

Dewald said the dinner has raised between $8,000 and $9,000 in past years, and they expect around that same amount to be raised this year.