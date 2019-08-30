Farm show draws ag secretaries

Nearly 200,000 people are headed to Decatur, Illinois, this year, for the 66th annual Farm Progress Show.

The biggest companies and latest tech of the agriculture industry are on display and national and Iowa leaders were around to see the sights.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited leaders with the National Corn Growers Association and as well as booths along with agriculture secretaries of other states including Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. They took the opportunity to talk to companies about innovation and of course met to talk about some of the big concerns in agriculture like the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement.

"Trade being very much top of mind, but also some of the concerns around the Renewable Fuel Standard in these small refinery exemptions that were granted by the EPA here a couple of weeks ago. and again the impact on the marketplace," Naig said.

