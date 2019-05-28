Farm animal haven looks forward to new possibilities in larger space

For the first time in a few weeks, Alison Stone might finally be able to catch her breath.

“It was an immense amount of work,” she said.

Stone and her husband, Danny, recently moved the location of their farm animal rescue nonprofit, Hercules’ Haven, from a four-acre site to one that is nearly 40 acres in Springville.

“You buy an old farm property, and there’s a lot of maintenance and cleaning that you have to do,” Danny said.

Hercules’ Haven began in 2016, when the Stones took in a pig named Hercules. Since then, they’ve rescued dozens more animals and now care for a sheep, goats, pigs, horses, chickens, dogs, cats and a duck.

“Farm animals are kind of a commodity, and they don’t have a lot of places to call a safe haven, so we’re that for them,” Alison said.

However, while the Stones wanted to care for more animals, they were running out of space to do so.

“We knew, responsibly, we shouldn’t have any more animals on our land,” Alison said.

After searching for about a year, they settled on a piece of land in Springville.

But the next big challenge was transporting a couple dozen animals to their new home.

“You try to do it with the least amount of stress as you can for these animals, and you want them all to go together, each herd,” Alison said.

But now that they’re settled, the Stones have big plans for the new land, including installing more permanent fencing and building a larger barn.

They also want to start an animal-assisted therapy programming for at-risk youth and people working through grief.

“Kids can identify with, the animal has lost its mother, or the animal is having trouble getting along with another animal, and it’s really a relationship with the animal. It helps the person relax and get comfortable to just get into their feelings,” said Karen Davis, a licensed independent social worker and Alison’s mother.

Hercules’ Haven hopes to get up and running fully by July to allow the public to get up close and personal with its animals.

“People can come and develop a relationship and heal by just being with them, and sometimes people heal by helping to heal the animals,” Danny said.

The Stones are hopeful the move will allow them to give their animals the best life possible.

“The possibilities out here are going to endless for the animals that we can help,” Alison said.

Hercules' Haven said making a big move like this one is expensive, so they're fundraising right now to try make the most of their new land.

Anyone who wants to help them out can learn more by visiting herculeshaven.org