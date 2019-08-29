Farm agency expands payment options

The Farm Service Agency is expanding its payment options, debit cards and Automated Clearing House debit will both be allowed as paperless payment options to pay farm loans, measurement service fees, farm program debt repayments, and administrative fees.

Before only cash, check, money orders, and wires were accepted.

By using the debit options, transactions are securely processed from the customer's bank through pay.gov, which is the U.S. Treasury online payment hub.

Traditional collection methods like cash or checks will continue, in 2017, the average cost for the USDA to manually process checks cost more than $4.6 million.

The expanded options can cut processing time by 75%.