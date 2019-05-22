Fareway opens in Tiffin as the first grocery store in fast-growing city

One of Iowa's fastest growing communities now has its first grocery store.

Fareway Meat & Grocery in Tiffin marks the first grocery store open in one of Iowa's fastest growing cities. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Fareway Meat & Grocery officially opened its doors Wednesday morning in Tiffin.

The grocery store, just off Highway 6 in Tiffin, opened Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. The store held a grand opening Tuesday night in preparation for Wednesday's official opening.

Staff members said they expect their first few days to get busy around the evenings and Saturdays, especially as they just open up.

Ben Meyer, a store manager at the Tiffin location, explained the need to provide such a fast-growing city with a grocery store, and he and his team are hoping that this store could continue to help the community grow.

"It's fantastic," Meyer said. "It's been a long time coming- I know the City of Tiffin has been excited to have us here. And Fareway's just thrilled to be part of this growing community, and we're ready to serve the people of Tiffin."

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will be closed all Sundays and holidays, similarly to other Fareway locations.