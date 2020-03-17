Fareway grocery stores to reserve first hour for seniors, reduce overall hours

An Iowa-based grocery store chain will be taking extra steps to help reduce the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, particularly among vulnerable populations, the company announced on Tuesday.

Fareway Stores, Inc., said that beginning on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, stores in their chain will now be open between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Stores will remain closed on Sundays as usual.

The first hour of business each day, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., will be reserved for seniors over 65 years old, expecting mothers, and those with chronic or underlying medical conditions that increase their risk of complications from COVID-19.

The reduced hours are to allow for longer periods for restocking and enhanced cleaning procedures.