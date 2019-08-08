CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- What a beautiful end to the week we have in store for early August. High pressure continues to take control of the weather bringing drier air to the state. Dew points which were in the 70s on Wednesday, fall into the lower 50s by Friday morning. The muggy meter looks comfortable through Saturday. More mugginess rebounds for the early part of the week with our next storm chance on Monday for right now. Have a great night.
Fantastic weather into the weekend
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Thu 3:34 PM, Aug 08, 2019