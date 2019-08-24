Fantastic night to get outside

It's going to be a fantastic night to head outdoors. Temperatures will be in the 70s and cool into the mid to upper 60s after sunset. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow another great day, but there will be more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a little bit more humidity, but still comfortable.

A frontal system passes through the area Monday with rain and thunderstorms likely through the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

High pressure comes back after that keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Have a great night!