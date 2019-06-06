CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- High pressure, parked over the Great Lakes keeps our weather quiet. Not only quiet, but dry weather is with us too through Saturday. This is welcome news to anyone that has to do any outdoor planting or work. Highs near 80 with a low near 60 keep a typical June feel in the air. Sunday we have a chance for some light showers. Overall our drier pattern stays with us next week. Have a good night.
Fantastic Friday weather
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Thu 3:42 PM, Jun 06, 2019