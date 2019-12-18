Fans remember Fry with flowers

After the news of death of Hayden Fry reached fans, people wanted to show their love for the legendary University of Iowa Hawkeye Football head coach.

Fans of Hayden Fry place flowers and momentos at the statue honoring him in Coralville following the news of his death on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Phil Reed, KCRG)

People braved the cold temperatures to place flowers and momentos next to the statue in honor of Fry.

Fry coached the Hawkeyes for 20 seasons from 1979 to 1998. His teams won Big Ten titles in 1981, 1985 and 1990. His teams also had three Rose Bowl appearances.

The city of Coralville unveiled the statue in honor of Fry in September 2016 at the annual FRYfest. It's a celebration of all things Hawkeye named in honor of the coach. The city used money from past FRYfest events and other festivals to pay for the statue.

The statue is located outside of the Iowa City-Coralville Convention and Visitors Bureau, and greets opposing teams as they come off Interstate 80 and head for Kinnick Stadium.

Steve Maxon and his team created the statue - the first they did of a living person.

Fry died Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 90 years old.