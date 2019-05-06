Fans make trek to Iowa City to support River Bandits after flooding

The Quad Cities River Bandits have played almost their entire season on the road. They played one game in Davenport last month. Otherwise, they've had home games on the road, including one Monday night at the University of Iowa.

The River Bandits stadium became an island last month as the Mississippi River came well out of its banks. Just last week, temporary levees failed, flooding several city blocks in downtown Davenport.

The stands were almost bare at Duane Banks Monday afternoon. Just a few dozen fans, young and old, came out to watch some baseball.

"We're huge River Bandits fans," said Kirsten Quintero. "We try to make it to all the games."

Kirsten and Romeo Quintero came all the way from Muscatine.

They said they weren't going to let the flooding get in the way of cheering on their team.

"Fan support, showing them we're backing them up all the way," said Romeo Quintero.

The couple said the love for the game runs in the family.

"My dad introduced me to baseball when I was little so he's been taking me ever since to the Bandits," said Romeo Quintero.

Now, it's a tradition he's trying to pass down to even his youngest.

For some older fans, there's some different goals in mind.

"It's both thrilling and relaxing at the same time," said Travis Richter.

Richter didn't go specifically for the Bandits but more for breaking a record.

"I've been to a couple dozen minor league and major league baseball games," said Richter. "My record is catching over 35 fly balls."

Tickets were free but people also had the chance to donate to the Genesis Flood relief fund. That money is going towards the flood recovery effort in the Quad Cities.