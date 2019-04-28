Fans line up to see Gustafson before she leaves Iowa

Training camp for the WNBA kicks off in less than a week, meaning former Iowa player Megan Gustafson will soon depart for her new team in Dallas.

Gustafson was selected 17th overall by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft earlier this month.

But before she leaves, Gustafson said she wanted to say thanks one more time to her eastern Iowa fans. She’s leaving many of them with not just great memories, but a lot of inspiration too.

Gustafson signed autographs and took pictures Sunday at Scheel’s in the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville.

Cars packed the parking lot near the store, looking for any free spot they could find, and those who did find a place waited about an hour to see their favorite Hawkeye.

Ayla Trolliet of Iowa City was first in line with her parents and younger sister. They arrived about an hour early to grab the best spot.

Needless to say, Gustafson is her favorite player.

Ayla’s mom said she thinks Gustafson is a great role model for her daughters, but Ayla likes her for a different reason.

"Because she's the best player,” she said.

Ayla brought her own ball to be signed by Gustafson, and she waited her turn by dribbling it in line. She and her sister also both made cards for the former Hawkeye to take with her.

"My card has a picture of a basketball on it with ‘Iowa’ in it, and then there's a picture of Megan,” Ayla said.

"That's so impressive! I love it,” Gustafson said when she saw the cards. “Thanks so much!”

Much of the long line Sunday was made up of young women and girls. Gustafson said she hopes she’s inspired them to dream big.

"I came from a really small town with not a lot of opportunities, but here I am today, so as long as they continue to work hard and put 100% effort into anything that they do, they can accomplish anything,” she said.

Ayla left the autograph signing with an awesome memory with her hero and a newly signed basketball that she’ll probably never dribble again.

As for Gustafson, she said she’s eager to get to Dallas this week.

"It's the next level, it's the highest level of basketball, and I'm really excited to get to know the team and get to know a new area as well,” she said.