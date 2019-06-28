Family still searching for answers one year after Kaiden Estling's death

Highway 150, south of Fayette, is a road many use to get from point A to point B, but for April Estling it’s a sanctuary.

“He was a people person,” she said holding back tears. “He was the kind of kids that if a child didn’t have a friend at school he would be that person.”

One year ago, Estling’s son Kaiden was riding his moped home from Fayette to Maynard when he was struck and killed. The driver left the scene.

“People are telling me they need to forgive but there is no forgiveness in me,” she said. “I can’t forgive someone I don’t know.”

She visits the memorial for Kaiden, built by one of his friends, one a week holding out hope that justice will come.

“It’s taking too long,” Estling said.

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers said they regularly receive tips in the case but they can’t disclose details or what those tips mean. Brice Lippert with Crime Stoppers said someone knows something.

“It isn’t necessarily just the person who committed the crime,” he said. “Someone has noticed vehicle damage, someone has noticed s chance in routine, and someone knows something.”

While Estling wrestles with the pain of losing a child every day, she is holding out hope that one day the driver will be caught.

“I don’t want law enforcement to make a mistake,” she said. “I don’t want this person to get off on a technicality or miss trial.

If you know anything about the crash you can call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office or the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. You can follow the link on the side of the page.

