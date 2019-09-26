Family still searching for answers after missing son's body found in closed Iowa supermarket

An attorney for the family of a man whose mummified remains were found in a closed western Iowa grocery store said there's a new clue in the case which has uncovered concerning details.

In January, contractors found the remains of Larry Murillo-Moncada inside an abandoned No Frills Store, nearly 10 years after he went missing.

According to station KETV, family attorney James Martin Davis said a phone call from a former store manager revealed new details.

"I learned that there was a manager that warned about the danger of that cooler, because people were climbing up on the cooler - there was (a stepladder) up there," Davis told KETV.

One police report said a former store director said access to the cooler where the body was found had "very limited" space, while another report stated a former manager complained about a foul odor in the same area.

KETV reports that long before Murillo-Moncada disappeared, Davis said a former manager suggested blocking the gap between the coolers and the wall. It was the same two-foot gap where Murillo-Moncada would later fall.

The family's attorney said it's unlikely they will sue since the company filed for bankruptcy and that the time to file a claim has passed. His family says they will continue to search for answers.