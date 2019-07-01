Family starts recovery after farm heavily damaged in weekend storms

Load by load, tin was picked up and fastened to the back of a truck Monday, taking debris from Dan Rolfes’ farm in Earlville to the junkyard.

As damaged as the farm looked on Monday, with two buildings flattened, it was a lot cleaner than it was right after a storm Sunday rolled through.

“It looked like a huge mess,” Karrie Rolfes, Dan’s sister, said. “There was just tin everywhere. It was all the way out in that cornfield. There’s probably tons more out there yet.”

Karrie and the rest of her family, along with neighbors, spent much of Sunday night and Monday picking up that debris. But first, they had to call the Delaware County Fire Department to move a tree that was blocking the road in front of the farm.

At the same time, the family wrangled up about 20 hogs that escaped from their pen when the building collapsed.

“We were like, oh great. That’s going to be a fun mess to clean, chase them all back in," Karrie said. "But we got them all on the trailer and took them to my parents’ place so they can at least have shelter.”

All of the animals survived.

While Dan’s barn was heavily damaged by the storm, it was still standing immediately afterward. It too fell over sometime overnight.

Jody Rolfes, Dan’s mom, said the damage was especially tough to take in because they had just repaired the buildings this spring after previous damage was sustained in a storm two years ago.

“I thought, oh my gosh,” Jody said. “Heartbroken. Just heartbroken.”

They hope to finish a renewed round of repairs before winter.

“He’s definitely going to rebuild,” Karrie said. “It’s probably going to take a little bit, but he’s going to work through it.”

But they have a lot of work before them over the next couple of months.

“Oh God, I don’t know,” Jody added. “The way the damage is around here, you never know.”