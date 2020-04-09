Family shows toughness on the front line of COVID-19 instead of athletic field

Most people know the Jacobus family of Cedar Rapids for their toughness on the athletic field. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Mom and Dad are now showing their toughness on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelley is a nurse at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Eric is a respiratory therapist at a Mercy in Iowa

“We’ve had some potential exposures when it first came out we self-quarantine ourselves,” Shelley said.

“As a respiratory therapist I treat every patient as if they do have the COVID virus”, Eric said.

It has been an emotional roller coaster for Shelley who was concerned that Eric wouldn’t have enough PPE. Shelley went online at the end of March asking for help finding N95 mask after Eric went 9 straight days wearing the same mask.

Shelley’s son Dalles who plays football for the Hawkeyes also went online asking for help. “Just trying to get them all the protective equipment that they need. They have really been going through it right now and people have been donating to that which is awesome”, said Dalles.

Music has helped the Jacobus family get through the tough times. Dalles a budding country music singer has been performing concerts online.

“Just trying to keep the mood light you know keep a little positivity here when things don’t seem all that positive”, said Dalles.