Family separated between North Liberty and Mexico following immigration issue

The national debate over immigration hits especially close to home for a North Liberty family that is facing a future without its father and husband.

Cesar Morales Ortega was born in Mexico but moved to the United States with his family when he was 10 years old. Since then, he’s been living in Iowa under DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

He’s also married his wife, Adriana Solis, and become a father to her 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, and their three-month-old son, Mateo, all of whom were born in the United States.

“He’s an Iowa guy,” Solis said. “He went to Iowa. He’s a Hawkeye. He’s all that.”

Last week, he returned to Mexico for the first time since he was a kid for his appointment for legal residency in the United States, a process he’s been going through for years.

He later called Solis with just about the worst news she could hear: His application had been denied.

“I asked him, ‘What?’ And he repeated himself, and then I asked him if he was joking with me, and he said no, and that’s when it kind of set in that he wasn’t coming back,” Solis said.

Immigration officials denied Morales because of an issue with his waiver, saying in his denial letter that he was “unlawfully present in the U.S. for more than 365 days.”

Solis, however, said that was an issue they thought had been figured out after consulting with immigration attorneys.

“They can always say no, but we had everything that they asked for,” she said. “We had all the forms filled out. We had everything that they needed from us.”

Morales Ortega can’t apply for residency again until 2029 and is now staying with relatives near Mexico City, an area where his family has difficulty getting in touch with him.

Solis, who’s still on maternity leave, doesn’t know how she’s going to get by without her husband and his income as a lab technician, adding that she will most likely have to apply for government assistance now.

“We didn’t need it when my husband was here, but now we are going to, so who wins?” she said.

Solis said reuniting her family in Mexico really isn’t an option.

“I don’t know that Isabella’s dad will approve of me getting her passport and taking her to a different country, and I also have to have Cesar’s permission to get the baby a passport and to take him out of country. He’s in a different country, so that’s going to be really hard,” she said.

Besides, she added, none of their family wants to be there.

“We shouldn’t have to,” Solis said. “We should be able to stay in our home. We pay for this home. We pay our taxes just like everybody else.”

Her husband had hoped to stay in North Liberty. His own father was granted citizenship a few years ago.

“They’re really cracking down, and they’re really trying to narrow it down of who comes in and how many come in, so any little thing, you can be denied for,” Solis said.

Solis said she doesn’t blame any one person or group for what’s going on, and she agrees that the immigration system needs to be fixed.

“But I definitely think that there are some things that need to be changed because this is absolutely ridiculous, and he doesn’t deserve it, and I don’t deserve it, and neither do my babies,” she said.

Solis has an appointment with an attorney later this week to find out if there is a way her family can be reunited before 2029.

She said there are other waivers her husband can complete, but they don’t know if those would be approved after the last one was denied.