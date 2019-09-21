After Heidi Burkle and her son were struck while riding their bikes this summer, Burckle’s workplace has stepped up to help medical costs.

Family says the victims of a crash near Ely road are recovering

The accident happened near Ely Avenue in early August of this year. Burkle was flown in serious condition to Iowa City for treatment.

Saturday, Burckle’s family said she is making progress as her co-workers helped raise funds for medical costs. So far, the Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center, where Burckle works, has raised over $10 thousand.

“This is overwhelming this is really I can’t believe it,” said her father, John Brandt. “It’s above and beyond the compassion and friendship,” said her sister Jennifer Vernon. “It’s just so much and it’s so appreciated.”

