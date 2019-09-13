Family releases photo of Marion soldier killed on Texas base

The family of a Marion soldier who lost his life last at Fort Hood, Texas, has released his picture.

Private First Class Mason Webber, 22, died on Sept. 5 while performing maintenance on a Bradley fighting vehicle.

Webber joined the United States Army in March 2018.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Pfc. Webber," Lt. Col. Adam Cannon said, in a statement. "He was in indelible part of the squadron and his loss is deeply felt."

The Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the incident.