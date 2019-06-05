Family of victim shot in Cedar Rapids 'glad' accused killer has been charged

The person authorities believe shot four people last month in a Cedar Rapids parking lot appeared in court on murder charges Wednesday morning.

Andre Defaunte Richardson, 26 (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

26-year-old Andre Richardson faces two counts of first degree murder among other charges.

Richardson is accused of shooting 18-year-old Matrell Johnson and 18-year-old Royal Abram outside the Iowa Smoke Shop to death. Two others Richardson is accused of also shooting that survived the attack are still in the hospital.

The judge set Richardson's bond at $2.5 million.

In addition to setting bond, the judge also ordered Richardson not have any contact with those who survived the shooting and that he be represented by a public defender from Johnson County. The judge noted there was a conflict of interest in the public defenders office in Linn County.

Family members of Royal Abram were also in the courtroom and they say they are happy to see that Richardson is facing charges.

"I'm glad they finally got who they were after and charged him with everything," said William Brown, Abram's grandfather.

It was not easy to get Richardson into custody in the first place After being spotted Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Richardson led police on a manhunt. He was later found in a garage on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Richardson is due back in court again later this month.

