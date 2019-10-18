Family of man who died in Dubuque County Jail says video proves he needed medical attention

Friends and family of Alex Billmeyer are protesting the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department after seeing a video of the man's arrest.

Alex Billmeyer's family and friends protest the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 18, 2019. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Dubuque police arrested 29-year-old Billmeyer on May 26th for trespass and criminal mischief. He was high on meth. Shortly after booking, Alex was found unresponsive and died.

Alex's mom and dad, Carmen and Kevin Billmeyer, say police body camera footage is proof Alex needed medical attention. In the video, Alex is seen swaying, unbalanced while walking, and moaning. At one point while being booked, Alex says he needs to go to the hospital.

"I’ve been going over that video over and over and over to see what they did wrong, and they did nothing," Carmen said. "They just let him die.”

"When he was sitting there moaning and then when he told them he needed to go to the hospital, my first reaction was I would’ve taken him to the hospital," Carmen added.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy says staff does not take every person to the hospital who asks for it.

"Absolutely not. People ask to go to the hospital all the time. A lot of people, especially the people who have been in the system a long time, will ask to go to the hospital because they’d rather be at the hospital than in the jail," Kennedy said. "People need to keep in mind when we take people up to the hospital, we also have to be in control of them. If they become combative and things up at the hospital, there’s things they can use for weapons in a hospital room; needles, scallops, scissors, things like that that they can use to hurt our deputies or nurses or other people that are there.”

The Sheriff's Office's policy states no person in need of emergency medical care should be admitted for booking. Kennedy says he hasn't seen the police body camera footage, but he stands by his employees.

"I have not reviewed the Dubuque PD’s body cam video," Kennedy said. "It’s up to the jail staff. We have a Jail Administrator. It’s up to him to make sure that his people are in compliance with the policy. We believe that we are in compliance with our policy.”

While Alex's family places blame on Kennedy, the police department also came into contact with Alex by responding to the initial call about him. The police department's policy states if a prisoner becomes sick prior to transportation to the Law Center, an arresting officer should seek medical attention if possible. Police Chief Mark Dalsing agrees his department was in compliance with policy too.

He said, "We've done reviews of all of our video and all reports and we've taken a pretty thorough look at it at this point. We're not done with it, and we never will be done with it, but at this point you know we think the officers acted in an appropriate manner."

Carmen and Kevin believe no one is taking responsibility.

"They just thought, 'well it's some other kid off the street.' And my son wasn't some other kid. He was my son," Carmen said.

The couple wants Sheriff Kennedy to resign. They also plan to file a lawsuit.