Family of boy hit by car in Linn County pleads for driver to come forward

The busy stretch of Highway 13 in Linn County between Marion and Central City holds a lot of cars, but not enough answers for the family of Hunter Perez.

Three-year-old Hunter Perez was hit by a car along Highway 13 south of Central City on Aug. 31, 2019. (COURTESY ANGELA BRIMMER)

"There's no way at 4:30 in the afternoon, you couldn't see that you hit something,” Perez’s aunt, Angela Brimmer, said.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the three-year-old boy was playing on Saturday with his siblings and other relatives near his home along the highway, close to the intersection with Scotland Road. When he tried to cross the road to join some of the children in the grassy median area around 4:30 p.m., an unknown vehicle hit him and kept driving, according to deputies.

Perez was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he remains in serious condition in intensive care, dealing with bleeding, brain damage and broken bones, his family said.

“He is on a breathing tube,” Brimmer said. “That’s helping him to breathe, and they have him in a sedated-like coma to try to keep it so he’s not waking up and stressing his body more.”

It’s far from the normally outgoing boy, who she said is always on the move.

“That’s what he does best. He just loves to run. It’s hard to keep up with him. I mean, he’s a three-year-old toddler,” Brimmer said.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for a white truck or SUV that drove through the area around 4:30 on Saturday afternoon, believing it might be the one that hit Perez.

“We have very limited evidence right now,” Lt. Matt Pavelka of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. “We have what the juveniles that were out there, what they tell us. So it makes it very difficult.”

Lt. Pavelka said it is possible that someone could’ve hit Perez and not realized they had done so.

“If something hits into the side of your vehicle, you might not hear it, or you hear something, and maybe you do look, and you don’t readily see something right away,” he said.

Brimmer said she doesn’t buy it and is begging the person responsible to say so.

“Have a heart,” she said. “Come forward. Let them know you did the right thing.”

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who might know what happened to Perez or who hit him should call deputies at 319-892-6100.