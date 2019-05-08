Family of Mollie Tibbetts wants people to support a cause for her 21st birthday

Wednesday would have been Mollie Tibbett's 21st birthday. The teen Brooklyn and University of Iowa Student went missing while going for a run in her hometown last July. Her body was found a month later in Poweshiek County.

Authorities are charging 24 year-old Cristhian Rivera with first degree murder for her death. His trial is set for September in Woodbury County. He asked to move it from Poweshiek due to concerns over finding a pool of impartial jurors for the case.

Mollie’s family wants people to donate to the Brooklyn Opera House to help restore it. The goal is to raise more than $3 million dollars. The building has been closed since its floor collapsed 21 years ago

The building is fenced off because crews have already started doing some work. They are replacing the windows, and redoing the brick in the front of the building. The Tibbetts family is asking people to donate 21 dollars to help restore it.

They have been in contact with people organizing the fundraising. Wanting to emphasize that Mollie had a love for the performing arts, and this is a good way to honor her in a positive light.

Organizers hope the opera house can revitalize the downtown area. It will be able to seat more than 230 people when it's done at the end of the year. There will be a memorial for Mollie in the front of the building.

An anonymous donor is matching the first $500,000 in total donations raised. A Public ceremony in honor of Mollie is happening at the community center Wednesday night at 5:00[m. Click here to make donations to the Brooklyn Opera House. There is also a website called Mollie’s Movement where people can support various causes, and help finding missing children.

