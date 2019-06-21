Family of Dubuque inmate who died in jail question why he didn't receive medical care

The family of a Dubuque inmate who died in jail question why authorities didn't give him medical treatment.

About a dozen people gather to protest Dubuque law enforcement's handling of Alex Billmeyer, an inmate who died in the Dubuque County Jail. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

The Dubuque Police Department arrested Alex Billmeyer on May 26 on a warrant of escape, as well as new charges of trespass and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Dubuque County Jail just before 4 p.m. and he was found unconscious a little after 5 p.m. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His family and friends believe law enforcement is responsible. They gathered outside of the Dubuque County Courthouse across the street from the Law Enforcement Center on Friday to protest. They held signs that said "can't get well in a cell" and "Alex Billmeyer's life mattered."

Carmen Billmeyer, Alex's mom, said, "when my son was arrested, there was something wrong with him and I told the officers that arrested him that there was something wrong with him. And they took him down here (the jail) and threw him in a cell.”

Carmen says her son was high on meth and likely overdosed in the jail. She believes Alex was calling for help and was ignored.

"They weren’t checking on him," she said. "Especially when people are in there saying he was yelling for help.”

However, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said he's "confident" his staff checked on him every half hour, as policy states.

Kennedy says staff will give an inmate medical treatment if they go unconscious, for example, but he said they can't know how high someone is.

"Unfortunately, there is no immediate test that we can give somebody that’s under the influence of drugs that can tell us exactly how much of that drug they’ve taken prior to entry into jail," he said.

The Dubuque Police Department initially arrested Alex and also could have taken him to the hospital.

Lieutenant Joe Messerich says officers will take someone to the hospital or call an ambulance depending on the answers to certain questions.

"Is this person conscious? Are they in and out of consciousness? Are they exhibiting signs of extreme intoxication coupled with an alarmingly high blood alcohol content? Are they physically resistive and they can’t calm down," he explained.

He added, "if we had any indication that he was in any type of medical danger, we would’ve taken him to the hospital before jail."

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death, with oversight from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations. The state medical examiner is also doing a full autopsy report. Toxicology results are also pending.