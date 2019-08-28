Family of Cedar Rapids man frustrated with lack of answers in death investigation

Family of a Cedar Rapids man who was murdered in June are still searching for answers about what happened. They say they are frustrated with the lack of answers from law enforcement.

1834 Hamilton Street SW, where Cedar Rapids Police believe that Randal Campbell was killed by homicide (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Back in June, 44-year-old Randal Campbell's body was found in the garage at a home at 1834 Hamilton Street SW.

Police first considered the death a suicide. Days later, it was ruled a homicide. Now, two months later, family say they are still looking for justice for Randy.

"Randy was one of those jokesters. He loved to make people laugh," Dorian Usher, Randy's former girlfriend, said.

Now Usher said she is looking for justice.

"We need some help," Usher said. "We need to know what happened in that garage, at least I do."

She said they have heard no news from law enforcement, even this far removed from the crime.

"I guess the investigator is working," Usher said. "She's not telling much of anything but that people may know something. They just need encouragement to come out and say something."

She said in her latest interaction with investigators, they told her it's better that she doesn't know the details of the investigation while they are still looking for who is involved

Usher said she understands, but that it is still frustrating and she feels like people close to Campbell know more then they are saying

"Randy's niece and Felecia's boyfriend, they have an idea of what happened in that garage," Usher said. "We just want to know what they know."

Usher's message for anyone who might know anything is to reach out to her, or the police department.

"Let us know what happened because I need to move on too, but I can't do that without helping him," Usher said.

KCRG-TV9 also spoke with Campbell's sister who expressed that there is no reason given the evidence that she has seen that police have not caught the people who did this.

A spokesperson for the police department said via email, that "There is still an active, ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time."

