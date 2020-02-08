Dozens of family and friends of Andrew Gaston celebrated his life on Saturday at Jane Boyd Community House.

Family of Andrew Gaston asks community to come together

Gaston died after he and a juvenile were shot January 24th on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

“My brother was probably the most loving and caring boy that I’ve ever been around,” said Daxton Cook of Cedar Rapids.

“He was a caring person and always wanted the best for people,” said Sadaris Noye.

Cook and Noye are some of the people who knew Gaston the best. Cook has known him since he was only a few months old and Noye was his best friend.

“He just became my little brother,” said Cook. “He showed up one day and never left.”

Noye and Cook said their friend stayed out of trouble and focused on basketball. He played for Metro High School and had dreams of playing in college. Two weeks after the shooting, the family is still in shock.

“My understanding was that it was a dispute between one of his friends and another boy,” said Cook. “He just shot both of them.”

“Guns have to go down,” said Noye. “Bullets don’t have a name on them and he hit the wrong person.”

Gaston is one of about half a dozen young adults and teens involved in shooting in the last year. 20-year-old Tenacious Harris was shot February 19th 2019. Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram were shot outside of the Iowa Smoke Shop. 26-year-old Andre Richardson was arrested and accused of shooting the two.

Even with the pain still fresh on the family’s minds, they want a change from those in the community to keep this from happening again.

“Matrell Johnson and Royal were my cousins and Tenacious was a really good friend of mine, “said Cook. “It doesn’t get any easier. I think if these kids that are 15-19 years of age had more to do it would stop some of the violence.”

“Change has to happen,” said Noye. “The guns have to go down and we have to live life.”

While his family and friends wait for change, they want people to remember Gaston for the young man he was.

“He’s still here with me,” said Noye. “I’m going to carry him with me and live my best life so he can live his best life with me.”

He didn’t put himself in positions to ever be where we are today,” said Cook. “To see how many people are coming together and the love and friendship that he portrayed in this world, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Police are still investigating the shooting of the two teens.

