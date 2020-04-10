Family hosts parade outside retirement community for grandma's 101st birthday

A Cedar Rapids family gave their grandmother a birthday to remember Friday, despite social distancing.

Betty Keiper is celebrating her 101st birthday at The Gardens Retirement Community. Since all of her family can't visit her inside to celebrate, they decided to have a parade her front door.

“I think she loved it, I think she loved having her family here and she’s all happy and smiles.” Krista Oehlerich, Keiper’s granddaughter said.

Oehlerich said the family has great memories from her 100th birthday and they didn't want today to be any different.

“It means everything to me and my family because we are a very close family and we love grandma very much, she is just such a special person. She’s had a wonderful day here at The Gardens, we can’t thank them enough for all that they’ve done for her because they have given her so many things to make today such a special day for her,” Oehlerich said.

For family members who couldn't be at the parade, Keiper's family shared the parade with them on social media.