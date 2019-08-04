Family hopes to inspire others to ‘Be Unbelievable’ in honor of late son

Before kids head back to school, some of their parents filled the garage of Lew and Stacey Montgomery’s home in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

Items from the Montgomerys’ apparel and gear line, Lucas Gear, was laid out on tables, all on sale with a special discount this weekend.

“22% discount because Lucas would’ve turned 22 on July 31,” Lew said.

Lucas is the Montgomerys’ only son, who grew up as a “rambunctious” boy, according to his mom.

“He was very curious,” Stacey said. “He was very easy-going.”

When he was eight years old, Lucas was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that gradually robbed him of his speech and movement, caused seizures and required 24-hour-a-day care.

“From there, we already knew there wasn’t going to be any type of treatment,” Stacey said. “There was nothing that we could do except for love, and he told us that there were no limitations.”

That fearlessness inspired Lew, a former University of Iowa running back, to start Lucas Gear, with his son as his creative director.

“I would come up with ideas, and I would ultimately show those ideas to him, and he would either kind of give me a frown, or he would give me a smile, let me know if he liked them or not,” Lew said.

Everything from the Lucas Gear brand is inspired by its namesake, from the football player logo — “It’s actually him running back to throw me a pass,” Lew said — to the slogan, “Be Unbelievable.”

“My wife and I really loved the concept of really challenging people to go above and beyond,” Lew added.

Lucas died July 22, 2018, just days shy of his 21st birthday.

But his parents said he did go above and beyond, living with that same limitless mindset all the way.

As Lucas Gear expands with new designs and merchandise, ranging from workout clothing to pet and baby apparel, more and more people are learning about its inspiration.

“I hope they start smiling because he loved to smile,” Lew said.

“He woke up every day with a smile and went to bed every day with a smile, regardless of what happened in between,” Stacey added.

Smiling throughout the entire day is what the Montgomery family now does every day too.

“If we don’t have that smile, we remember Lucas’,” Stacey said.

They’re living an unbelievable life — and encouraging others to do the same — in honor of their unbelievable son.

“I’m so proud and so honored to be his father, and he’ll always be with us,” Lew said.

Lew Montgomery said they use part of the proceeds from Lucas Gear to support other groups, while other portions are reinvested so that they can make more Lucas Gear and keep spreading that positivity.

Anyone who wants to check out Lucas Gear or learn more about it can click on the link to the Lucas Gear website, found either below this story or on the right-hand side of the page.