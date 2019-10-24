Family, friends search East Dubuque for missing Dubuque man

It's now been more than three days since anyone has seen a Dubuque man. Family and friends of Dan Gessner organized a search for him on Thursday in East Dubuque, Illinois.

Dan Gessner was last seen around 3 a.m. on Monday in the East Dubuque business district. Security cameras caught Gessner on the street. But no one has heard from him since then and his phone is dead.

Dan's friend Gabby Westemeier helped organize Thursday's search. She says it's been hard to come to terms with this situation.

"I don't want to believe that this is real. Like I just want this to be a bad dream," she said. "I'm mad, I'm sad, I'm hurt, like, I'm so confused cause we don't have answers. I just want to know where he's at and if he's okay."

Jessica Dreier, Dan's friend since middle school, says it's been tough for her, too.

"I'm having a very hard difficult time dealing with it at this point. I'm trying to hold it together as good as possible. I'm having some trouble sleeping, I'm not eating very well, but I'm also trying to stay positive because, you know, he's out there. He is. He has to be," Dreier said.

As people split up to search the town, they had little information to go on. Mary Beecher speculated that maybe Dan tried to walk home that night.

"He takes certain ways when he's walking in town from work to home, but if he was here he could've just tried to find a shortcut. I don't know," Beecher said.

Still, they hope their efforts can help provide some answers.

"Any little piece that we can grab tonight, we want it," Westermeier said.

Another concern for everyone is that Dan has a medical device in his back that helps him walk. They say if he doesn't get a charger for that soon, it will run out of battery and he won't be able to walk.

The East Dubuque and Dubuque Police Departments are investigating this together. East Dubuque Police Officer David Kale says officers searched the river on Wednesday and will do so again on Monday. They'd also like to use drones in their search, according to Kale.

If anyone has information, Kale asks them to contact the East Dubuque Police Department at 815-747-3913. People can also call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415.