Family files lawsuit after Maquoketa man dies in police custody

As part of a wrongful death lawsuit, the family of a man who died while in police custody in Maquoketa obtained a body camera video of the incident.

(COURTESY PHOTO)

This body camera video shows the interaction between Drew Edwards and law enforcement on June 15th, 2019. The 22-year-old died at a local hospital, shortly after this incident.

The officers seen in the video, including officials from both the Maquoketa Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, were trying to apprehend Edwards for an alleged assault that happened earlier that morning. Body camera video shows Edwards refusing to obey commands from police for roughly 20 minutes.

Investigators, in this case, say Edwards resisted arrest and a taser was used. The video shows Edwards struggling with officers on the ground after he was tased. Investigators say soon after the arrest -- Edwards began showing signs of a medical episode, and officers called for emergency medical help.

An autopsy determined Edwards died from cardiac arrest. He also had meth, ecstasy, and marijuana in his system.

Edwards' family originally filed a lawsuit in October in U.S. District Court. It alleged officers used excessive force with the use of a taser. However, the Muscatine County attorney reviewed the body camera video in September and cleared the officer who fired the taser.

The family's lawyer released the video to the public this week, as part of an amended lawsuit against the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County, Maquoketa officers Brendan Zeimet and Mike Owen, and Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Schroeder.

According to the amended lawsuit, Edwards had a heart condition. The lawsuit says Edwards had encounters with law enforcement before and was hospitalized twice when a taser was used on him in 2016 and 2018. The lawsuit also says officers knew of those prior incidents