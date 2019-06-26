Family caregivers and health professionals have high hopes for Iowa CARE Act

The Iowa CARE Act goes into effect on July 1st. It is meant to ensure in-home caregivers of loved ones with medical conditions are able to provide better care after leaving the hospital.

On Wednesday, family caregivers and advocates for the act gathered at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids to talk about why the act is so important.

There are an estimated 300,000 people in Iowa that provide in-home care to their loved ones. That allows someone with a long-term illness from being placed in a nursing home or having paid in-home medical services.

This bill makes sure hospitals are providing all of the information necessary to those designated caregivers before the patient is discharged from the hospital.

“It’s a lot more than you can ever imagine,” Sam McCord, who is a family caregiver for his wife, said.

Accord started caring for his wife, Mary, six years ago when she was diagnosed with dementia.

“When you’re not prepared for that, it’s overwhelming,” McCord said. “Just envision the fact that when you get up in the morning, you take care of yourself and what you need to do. Well, you’re doing it also for another person, and in this case, it’s my spouse.”

He credits his ability to care for his wife at home with the knowledge the hospital provided him before she was discharged – which hospitals are now required to provide under the Iowa CARE Act.

The Family Caregivers Center at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids says they’ve already been using these types of discharge procedures.

“That allows for the professionals to be included in that discharge planning," Kathy Good, director of the Family Caregivers Center, said. "Then, if the caregiver says, 'yes I can manage that,' then they can be instructed better hopefully about what it is they need to do when they take their person home. The act requires that a caregiver is asked if they have the ability to care for their loved one, and then instructional information is provided,” said Good.

American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, has advocated for this law for nearly five years, saying that states with similar acts have seen fewer patients readmitted to the hospital.

They hope the same thing happens in Iowa.

“When you’re talking about how we improve long-term care in Iowa, let’s start with how do we better prepare family caregivers,” Anthony Carrol, the Associate Director of Advocacy at AARP, said. “Having a chance to get it right at the hospital, before you get home is such key thing."

He said that if Iowa didn’t have family caregivers, it would cost the state $3.8 billion to provide a paid caregiver.