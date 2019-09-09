Family back in Cedar Rapids after surviving Hurricane Dorian

A family who moved to the Bahamas over three years ago is now back in Cedar Rapids after surviving Hurricane Dorian.

Sophia Joseph's family moved to the Bahamas over three years ago. They are now back in Cedar Rapids after living through Hurricane Dorian. (Courtesy Photo)

Sophia Joseph was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. After meeting her husband who is a citizen of the Bahamas, they decided to sell everything, pack-up and move there family. Now, she said everything they’ve built over the years is gone.

They arrived in the Bahamas with $10,000 and a little determination. The Joseph family made Marsh Harbor, Bahamas home. They opened up the island’s only thrift store which grew into a thriving business.

“Now we had loved it, we started to wonder how and if we were ever going to come back to Iowa because we really has sunk our roots down there,” Joseph said.

She said hurricane season wasn’t going to stop them from making the Bahamas their home.

“Of course, the first couple of years, hurricane season was so scary to me, but now I had kind of adjusted to the Bahamian mentality," Joseph said. "We build out of cement, you prepare for what’s coming."

Nothing could prepare them for Hurricane Dorian. Joseph said as reports of the storm grew more ominous, she knew she needed to move her family to safety. Her husband stayed behind to help friends and try to protect their business. Joseph and her kids, who are three, seven and nine-years-old, went to stay with friends in neighboring Treasure Key.

“At that point, I couldn’t have found at that point what I thought was a better-built building," Joseph said. "I thought I was taking them to the safest building that I could find."

As conditions outside worsened, they all prepared for the storm to hit. She said the storm surge brought nearly four feet of water outside the condo they were staying in. Her friends encouraged them to find a safer place to go.

“Everyone came to me individually and said we had to go, the roof was going to go and we were going to die if we stayed,” Joseph said.

Joseph said her Iowa roots convinced her to ride out the storm.

“Coming from Iowa, I’m thinking all tornado, it’s all tornado that’s going through my head. How do you prepare against a tornado,” Joseph said.

She took shelter with her kids in an interior bathroom while the eye of the storm hit.

“I got them in the bathroom and I sat them down and I said listen to me, nobody in the whole world loves you more than I do," Joseph said. "Have I ever done anything to put you in danger, haven’t everything thing I’ve ever done to protect you.

“Everything, everything inside me is telling me not to go outside of this building.”

For 24 hours they sat in the bathtub, listening to the storm rage.

“We hear it take the doors, and then it takes the roof, then it takes the brick wall you can hear – you’re just hearing it peel these layers off,” Joseph said.

During the worst part of the storm, Joseph said she prayed.

“I just said God, please I won’t be bitter, I won’t be angry, you can take everything, you take every last thing, just please give us our lives, please keep my husband, my kids, my dog – you can take everything else, just give me this please,” Joseph said.

Once the storm passed, she said they emerged to find the building destroyed with eight feet of debris surrounding them. Their town of Marsh Harbor was too dangerous for them to go back to. Joseph said she made the tough decision to leave without her husband and evacuate to Florida.

Joseph said she is determined to make this a learning experience for her children.

“You can become angry, you can become bitter, you can let things tear you down, you can let them make you weaker or they can show you how strong you are," Joseph said to her children, after the storm. "You guys just lived through a category five hurricane. What can’t you take on, what can’t you survive? We will get out our life back, they will have a good life again."

Thanks to rescuers, the family made their way to Florida. Once they arrived, friends and family sent them enough money to rent a car to Cedar Rapids.

Joseph said her husband did survive and they are working on trying to get him with them in Cedar Rapids.

The family only has clothes that were donated to them. Anyone looking to help can visit this Facebook page family members have set-up.