Family and friends honor Ken Mosher in golf tournament

Friends and family of a man killed in a hit and run wreck gathered today at Hickory Grove Golf Course.

They were there to honor the memory of Kenny Mosher in a memorial golf tournament.

Sixty-four golfers played in an 18 hole tournament.

Mosher's love for golf sparked the idea for the tournament.

In addition to the golfing, a silent auction also took place at the course as well as a complimentary meal.

Close friend Mark Dahling said the meaning of the day was truly to come together for Mosher and remember the good times. "A couple years have gone by and I just figured It was time to kind of bring some of his friends together for an outing just to enjoy something Kenny and his wife enjoyed."

After the tournament wrapped up live music and raffle prizes alongside dinner happened at a local restaurant.

All proceeds from the day were donated to the Aurora American Legion which Mosher was once a member of.

