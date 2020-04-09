Family United Action Network urges Gov. Reynolds to help families struggling with child support payments

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one Iowa advocacy group is urging Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a directive to help families who might not be able to pay child support.

TV9's Jay Greene talked with Family United Action Network about the temporary modification it's requesting.

Jay: We are now joined by Nick Dreeszen with the Families United Action Network. You put out a request to Governor Reynolds for a directive to be issued from the FUAN and it mainly deals with child support and family time matters. What is this involves?

Nick: A little bit about our organization--we've worked for the last 5 to 6 years on family preservation and stabilization and we've had a number of different bills we proposed in the legislature in the last few years. Many were going. Great momentum this last year, but sawed out due to COVID-19. And we wanted to make sure we were doing our apart as we were seeing some very urgent issues that needed to be addressed during this emergency, such as honoring the parenting time orders that are already in place and easing the burden to parents who might have been employed due to the quarantine or other aspects of the COVID-19.

Jay: Talk about what you're requesting from the governor.

Nick: We had made three requests, the first one is to make sure all parenting time plans and order are enforced and that was actually granted already on the 28th of this last month. We've also been asked that we put a pause on the suspension of driver's licenses and bank levies. Many other states including our neighbors in Minnesota and Wisconsin have already taken these measures to help people during this time period. And then our last request--and I feel our most important one right now--would be to start a temporary order for a temporary path for modifications of child support. That way those who are unemployed due to this can seek an immediate modification rather than having to wait three months and having it be something that's going to continue to affect them three months into the future as that's just like tieing a rock on their leg when they're already sinking when they're living paycheck-to-paycheck. And once you're behind, it's dang near impossible to get out of that.

Jay: How do you see this helping family in Iowa that really need this?

Nick: The biggest one is what the governor has already done, by honoring parenting time orders. No matter what is going on in the world, children and parents want that time with their parents...with their families, and so by the governor making strong orders that the time should be granted is the most important, but of course, those that lose their job and are continuing to rack up child support debt with no sign of relief -- that is not only going to clog up our courts in the future--it's going to burden these families and it could possibly lead to more suicides and other that things that we will not be able to recover from.

Dreeszen mentioned parents behind on child support will not receive a check from the recently passed stimulus.