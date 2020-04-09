Family & friends throw parade to celebrate boy's cancer treatment milestone

More than 100 people packed the streets today to celebrate a major milestone in a 12-year-old boy's cancer treatment.

Doctors diagnosed Tate Schaefer of Williamsburg with an inoperable brain tumor called DIPG in December of 2018. On Thursday, friends and family held a "Tator Tough" parade to celebrate the final day of his second round of radiation.

Darcy Schaefer, his mother, said, "It's a lot emotionally, but as you guys can see, we have the support, I don't even know where you could find this anywhere else so any time we get down, we tell him there are days that you're allowed to be mad at the world and be upset about this and that's OK and that's natural and we need to have those feelings. We have so much support that we can bring to him."

Tate's parents say he will have another brain scan in about a month and that will line up with the final days of the clinical drug trial he is involved in.