Families of inmates at Polk County jail fear the spread of COVID-19

The Polk County Sheriff's office has confirmed 56 inmates and 9 staff members at the Polk County jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, family members of inmates at the jail are fearing for their loved ones.

Terri Ellis said her brother, Tony Bone, is being held at the Polk County Jail on non-violent federal charges.

She said underlying health issues make him vulnerable for contracting and dying from the virus. Ellis said she is campaigning for her brother to be released from the jail and placed under house arrest at her home.

"He's not a violent criminal," Ellis said. "He didn't commit a violent crime in any way, so there's no reason why he should die in jail."

In an emailed statement, the sheriff's office said they are using "isolation methods and other available areas within the jail to separate affected subjects."

The sheriff's office also says "cleaning continues to be a primary focus for the jail operation." It says inmates are also required to wear masks throughout the jail.

See the full story on KCCI's website.

