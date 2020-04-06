Families of care center residents cope as they are forced to wait out the virus

The novel coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially for families who have loved ones in nursing homes.

Tom Vondracek, middle, and his mother, Barb Vondracek, right, pose together in an undated photo. Barb is a resident at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, the site of an outbreak of COVID-19. (Scott Saville/KCRG)

Tom Vondracek, of Cedar Rapids, is trying to pass the time by playing catch with his son, Ryan. It keeps his mind off his mom, Barb, who is a resident at Heritage Specialty Care. That care facility, located on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, is the site of an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

"That's becoming the Mecca of Linn County of the amount of cases," Vondracek said. "I got notified the day that the staff got their two cases positive. After that, I really didn't get any kind of notification and I heard it on the news."

That has been the hardest part for Tom: not knowing how his 83-year-old Mom is doing.

"They told me that they will let you know if it's your love one that has the issue," Vondracek said. "I don’t think it’s that difficult to let their loved ones know if there’s any added cases or not. You really don’t know because of privacy, and I understand the HIPAA laws. It’s just been a little bit frustrating."

Tom and other families participated in a "park and pray" in front of Heritage. People gathered in vehicles in front of the building, praying and playing inspirational music on their car stereos. It was very powerful and moving.

Barb’s cell phone isn’t working right now and Tom hasn’t talked to his mother in over a month. But, if she was watching this story air on KCRG-TV9, he wanted to send this message.

"The family, and myself, love her very, very, very, much," Vondracek said. "We know that she’s going able to pull through this. She’s always been for us so we're going to do everything we can to make sure she comes out of this in flying colors."