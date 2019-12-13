Families can visit Santa's Workshop in Marion

Families can now visit Santa's Workshop in Marion. The new owners transformed the former "Maid-Rite" restaurant at the intersection of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.

It is now a place where people can enjoy cookies and cocoa while visiting and taking pictures with Santa. Owner Joe Hill says this event also allows people to see their vision for the future of the building, a building he thinks is key in the Marion community.

Hill said. "If you would take a picture of Marion, you would take a picture of this building. This represents Marion's history. We feel a responsibility to make sure we are stewards of this building going forward and we do it right."

Event organizers are collecting new twin-size sheets and pillows among other things for children in need.

Santa's Workshop is open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. December 13, 14, 20, and 21.