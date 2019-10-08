Families able to receive text message updates on surgery patients at Mercy

An eastern Iowa hospital hopes new notifications will better keep families informed during the stressful time of waiting on a surgery patient.

Tom Cleveland reviews text messages notifications he received while his wife, Kristen, was in surgery at Mercy Medical Center. The hospital hopes such messages will help lower the stress level for families who are waiting on loved ones. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

Loved ones of patients going through surgery at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids can sign up for the program which sends them text messages every step of the way through a surgical procedure. Staff there said the text messages can ease some worries, which is the ultimate goal.

Tom and Kristen Cleveland opted for the new service. Kristen had knee replacement surgery on Tuesday. Tom received four messages before doctors even started surgery.

“They updated when she went into the operating room and they just sent a message that they started the procedure,” Tom said.

The automated messages are all time-stamped.

"So as soon as they enter the operating room and we enter that time in it automatically sends that message to them,” Outpatient Surgery Nurse Manager Nancy Shade said. “It does take an employee to click something, but it's entering a time in. So it's not real time-consuming."

This extends the hospital's ability to care for people to outside of the operating room.

"They are going to be the caretaker when the patient goes home and discharged," Shade said. "We feel like we need to keep them involved from the very beginning and keeping them involved and what's being done."

The hospital still assigns patients a number that's displayed on a status screen, which family members in the waiting room can look at during surgery. But with text messages, they have more freedom and can leave the room and still get the information.

"Otherwise you're up here looking at the screen the whole time and you don't have to do that just get the messages,” Tom said.

Tom said the 90-minute surgery seemed even shorter because of the updates. Once Kristen is out of the recovery she'll even be able to recreate a timeline of her procedure.

"I think she's looking forward to reading the messages,” Tom said.

Patients can list more than one phone number with this program so multiple people can receive text messages, even those that live out of state.

Mercy estimates about 95 percent of families are now using this service.