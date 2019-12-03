Families Helping Families of Iowa using Giving Tuesday to highlight their shoe voucher program

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes a more charitable day: Giving Tuesday.

It's a day meant to help out those in need. Families Helping Families of Iowa is using the day to highlight its shoe voucher program. It gives children living in foster care in the state a pair of brand new shoes each year.

According to members of Families Helping Families, many of the children have experienced some type of trauma in their lives. Some may have never owned a brand new pair of shoes. The goal is to raise enough to buy more than 100 pairs of shoes for the children.

Those who are interested in donating can visit www.fhfia.org/donate or www.facebook.com/familieshelpingfamiliesofiowa.