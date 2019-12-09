Falling temps with gusty wind and a little snow

Watch for areas of thick fog to start your morning off with a few patchy slick spots over extreme northeast Iowa due to the fog freezing on contact. Off to our west, a strong cold front is moving our way and will be the main thing we'll be watching today. Along that front, a band of snow exists which could be enough to coat the ground in spots as it moves over our area through early afternoon. Any snow accumulation will be minor with less than one inch anticipated.

The most impactful part of the day will be the very gusty wind and falling temperatures this afternoon. Wind chills by early evening will be around zero in most areas!

Plan on a cold night with the below-normal air lingering for a couple of days. There may be a few patches of flurries or light snow in the Arctic air tomorrow night but it's another situation where accumulation is extremely minor.

Look for moderating temperatures starting Thursday with a warm front.