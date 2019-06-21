Fallen tree injures Eastern Iowa Family

We were supposed to go to Graceland yesterday and then we were going to drive to Nashville,” said Chase Montgomery of Cedar Rapids.

Those plans were put to a halt. Massive storms tore through Tennessee. Leaving many without a home or power.

On Wednesday a tree fell on to the Airbnb Montgomery and his grandparents, Cleo and Kathie, were staying at pinning the couple to the ground.

“My grandmother’s legs are broken and one of them is severely severed,” Chase said. “My grandfather has a broken pelvis.”

The couple is being treated at the Memphis First Regional Community Hospital as of Friday. Cleo underwent surgery and Kathie had to have part of her right leg amputated due to her injuries.

“This is just kind of your worst nightmare,” Chase explained.

What was supposed to be a week in Memphis could now be extended to two weeks. Chase said they have no idea how they are going to get his grandparents’ home. Both are now wheelchair bound.

“We aren’t sure what we are going to do,” he said.

Chase’s sister set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/kathie-amp-cleo-montgomery?fbclid=IwAR0q4pvb1r43OVKSsEEgc6yCdGpvneKxbT21tW3bB3P3BTw84S4uKtj0FUI) to try and help.

