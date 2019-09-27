Fall leaf vacuum collection starts in Cedar Rapids Sept. 30

The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division announced that starting September 30th, they will begin using leaf vacuum trucks.

Cedar Rapids residents can anticipate leaf collections to happen every other week through December 5th.

If you live in the southeast and northeast quadrants, leaf collections will happen on rotation on Mondays. Leaf collection will happen in rotation on Wednesdays for the southwest and northwest quadrants.

People should leave their raked leaves to the parking area or grass next to street in front of their home by 7 a.m. in order to be collected.

Leaves must be raked away from any obstacles like mailboxes, signs, poles, or trees. The trucks will not collect leaves from alleys and the piles should be free from any brush or debris.

You can find more information about the leaf collection on their website.