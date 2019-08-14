CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Our September like feel continues for more than one day. Overnight lows dip into the 50s with some patchy fog possible. Highs stay in the 70s with more sunshine than Tuesday. As Friday arrives a storm system moves into the state with our next threat for thunderstorms. This also marks an end to the fall preview with summertime heat and humidity building into the weekend. Have a super night.
Fall for one more day
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 4:37 PM, Aug 14, 2019